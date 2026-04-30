Alpha Drive One will bring out a single in May, which will be a prologue from second EP due out in August, the group's agency WakeOne Entertainment said Thursday.

A teaser clip for single “No School Tomorrow” delivered the news inspired by weather forecast, hinting at the song's theme of early summer vibes.

The single will come out n May 26 marking the first “comeback” from the group, which debuted in January. Its first album was EP “Euphoria,” a six-track effort that sold more than 1.4 million units in one week.

Before releasing its second EP, the rookie group will hit the stage in three cities for a fan concert tour. The tour will kick off in Incheon in mid-June, followed by another in Yokohama, Japan, in late June, and in Hong Kong in July.