Geonwoo of Alpha Drive One will put all activities on hold for the time being and reflect on his mistakes, his agency WakeOne Entertainment said Wednesday.

The performer issued an apology through the company, saying he was sorry for disappointing fans with his immature behavior. Previously, rumors had circulated online that he had verbally abused a staff on a variety show.

His management company underlined that it was a single incident before his debut, when he, unaware that his mic was on, expressed frustration over a situation using "inappropriate language."

The rookie boy group debuted in January with eight finalists from the audition show "Boys II Planet." It will continue its activities as a seven-member group, including its fan concert scheduled for June.