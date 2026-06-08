Korea’s ICT minister met Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Seoul on Monday to discuss bringing more of the US chipmaker’s AI computing infrastructure to Korea and expanding cooperation in physical AI.

Deputy Prime Minister and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon met Huang during Nvidia’s Korea AI Ecosystem Reception in Seoul, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

Talks focused on the planned delivery of 260,000 Nvidia GPUs, the introduction of Vera Rubin-based AI factories in Korea, and closer cooperation between Nvidia and Korean universities, research institutes and companies.

Bae also asked Nvidia to work with Korea to introduce AI factories based on Vera Rubin NVL72, its latest AI computing platform, by year-end.

“By working strategically with Nvidia, Korea can build on its strengths in semiconductors, manufacturing and AI to create use cases across a wide range of industries, rather than simply exchanging components and infrastructure,” Bae said.

AI factories are specialized facilities for training and running AI models, while physical AI applies the technology to robots, machines and factories.

Bae and Huang also discussed linking Nvidia’s full-stack physical AI technologies with Korea’s industrial and academic ecosystem, as well as the possible early establishment of Nvidia’s research and development center in Korea.

“I hope Monday’s reception will help Korea move its AI capabilities forward, particularly in physical AI,” Bae said.

The meeting was part of Huang’s packed Monday schedule in Korea. He also met executives from Samsung Electronics, SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group, Naver and local startups at corporate offices in Seoul and Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, and visited a Seoul National University research lab to meet students and researchers.