Doosan Group said Monday it would deepen ties with US chip giant Nvidia in physical AI-driven robotics and AI factories, expanding their partnership beyond collaborative robots to build a broader AI value chain.

Based on the partnership, Doosan will combine its manufacturing expertise in robotics, energy solutions and advanced materials for AI semiconductors with Nvidia’s accelerated computing and Physical AI platforms to explore new business opportunities.

One of the expected synergies is Doosan’s potential role as a key supplier of power infrastructure for Nvidia-led AI factory projects. If the chipmaker incorporates Doosan Enerbility’s small modular reactor and Doosan Fuel Cell’s hydrogen fuel cell technologies into its standard AI factory designs, Doosan could gain significant export opportunities as global demand for data centers continues to grow.

On physical AI, Doosan Robotics, which has been developing an agentic robot operating system using Nvidia’s Isaac Sim, is considering jointly developing reference robotic solutions capable of performing precision tasks such as depalletizing and sanding, in which a robotic arm autonomously picks up wooden or metal parts, moves them to a sanding station and finishes their surfaces.

Doosan Bobcat plans to accelerate the partnership by incorporating Nvidia’s physical AI technologies into compact equipment used in construction, landscaping, agriculture and logistics. The companies aim to develop industry-specific world models that would allow machines to understand diverse environments and perform autonomous tasks.

In the advanced materials sector, Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials, Doosan Group’s subsidiary that makes copper-clad laminates (CCLs) for use in printed circuit boards, is seeking opportunities to support next-generation AI data center infrastructure, including Nvidia MGX-based systems.

Doosan said that as demand for high-performance CCLs continues to rise in line with the rapidly growing AI accelerator market, the company was constructing a new production facility in Thailand, with mass production targeted for 2028.

As part of Huang’s five-day visit to Seoul, he met with Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won on Sunday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, where they held discussions and participated in a ceremonial first pitch and first swing before a Doosan Bears home game.

“Building on long-standing manufacturing expertise, Doosan Group has been advancing technologies essential for the AI era in energy, robotics and advanced materials,” Park said, adding that collaboration with Nvidia would help accelerate AI adoption across the group’s businesses.