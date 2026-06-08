President Lee Jae Myung on Monday laid out a vision to make South Korea "irreplaceable" on the global stage, pledging to pursue progress in the economy, diplomacy, national normalization and public safety.

“I will make this year the beginning of a bold dream for an irreplaceable Republic of Korea that no other country in the world can replace,” Lee said during a press conference marking the first anniversary of his inauguration at Cheong Wa Dae’s Yeongbingwan. The Republic of Korea is South Korea’s official name.

It was Lee’s fourth press conference since taking office, following events marking his first 30 days in office on July 3, his 100th day on Sept. 11 and the New Year’s press conference on Jan. 21.

In his address, Lee said South Korea would seek to become “the first country to fully bring artificial intelligence into industry and daily life, ... the first partner for countries planning self-reliant defense,” and “the most exemplary energy transition country among non-oil-producing nations.”

He also vowed to make South Korea “a country that uses its entire territory most efficiently” and “a country the world needs.”

Lee laid out four goals to realize the vision: becoming a supergap industrial powerhouse, a global diplomatic and security power, a normal society where rules and norms are upheld, and a government that saves people’s lives.

On the economy, Lee said his administration would continue to identify and foster new growth engines beyond semiconductors.

“We will constantly discover and nurture global supergap growth engines that can serve as the next-generation sources of growth in industries beyond semiconductors,” Lee said.

He added that the government would soon unveil a major investment project aimed at transforming the country’s growth strategy, while also preparing ways to make the most effective use of excess tax revenue from the semiconductor sector.

On foreign affairs and security, Lee pledged to turn achievements from his first year in office into concrete results, citing the revision of the South Korea-US nuclear energy agreement, the push to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and the early recovery of wartime operational control.