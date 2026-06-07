As zombies and former idols pack theaters, three name stars are taking their chances on modest indie titles

At first glance, Korea's June box office looks like a tentpole affair. Leading the charge is Yeon Sang-ho's zombie hit "Colony," fresh off its Midnight Screenings bow at Cannes, which blew past 4 million admissions this week and has 5 million in its sights.

Close behind is "Wild Sing," the dumb-fun comedy starring heartthrob Gang Dong-won, which drew more than 160,000 tickets on opening day and has held second place ever since. And the firepower keeps coming from Hollywood: Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" lands June 10, "Toy Story 5" on June 17.

But look past the big names and a subtler story comes into focus. A handful of familiar faces is turning up in small, under-the-radar titles this month, some making their big-screen debuts and others stepping back into film after years away. In an age where attention is fickle and the next viral name is only a scroll away, these stars are using modest indie projects to remind everyone they're still here.

Shin Min-a — "The Eyes"

Shin Min-a has been a fixture of Korean screens for the better part of two decades. Her breakout "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho" (2010) still comes up in conversation well more than a decade on, while the leading roles have followed ever since — the rom-com "Oh My Venus" (2015), the runaway hit "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021), the ensemble drama "Our Blues" (2022) and, most recently, the Netflix crime thriller "Karma" (2025).

Amid all the small-screen acclaim, it is easy to overlook the 42-year-old's steady work in film. While none of her films broke out commercially, the actor managed to flex her range in pictures like the indie mystery "Diva" (2020).

Now she's back with "The Eyes," a remake of the Spanish thriller "Julia's Eyes." Shin pulls double duty as twin sisters — a ceramic artist who dies under mysterious circumstances and a photographer who digs into the death while gradually losing her own sight. The film, directed by Yeom Ji-ho and produced by genre house Studio Dream Capture ("Hide and Seek," "The Mimic"), opens June 24.

Kim Jae-joong — "The Shrine"

Kim Jae-joong is K-pop's bona fide elder statesman. He broke through as a founding member of TVXQ, one of the defining boy bands of the 2000s, later co-founded the spinoff trio JYJ, and has built a successful solo career across Korea and Japan.

While the 40-year-old has drifted in and out of TV and film in the years since, leading roles have been few. "The Shrine: Whispers of the Evil Spirit," hitting local theaters June 17, is his first in over a decade. In this supernatural horror film that sets Korean shamanic tradition against a Japanese backdrop, Kim plays a shaman called to Kobe, Japan, after three Korean students vanish at an abandoned shrine. This is the first Korean film from Japanese director Kumakiri Kazuyoshi, a Berlin and Shanghai festival regular.

Nam Woo-hyun — "The Guardian"

Nam Woo-hyun — the Infinite vocalist known to fans simply as Woohyun — is a fan favorite with a deep solo catalog built up over the years. Acting, though, is newer ground for him; his only proper lead was all the way back in 2014 in the school drama "Hi! School: Love On."

Now he's set to change that with his big-screen debut "The Guardian," due in theaters this month. A high-octane action movie shot on location in Manila, the film casts Nam as a former athlete living in the Philippines who becomes a fighter to rescue his mother after she's kidnapped by a crime syndicate.

The role caps a hard chapter for the singer personally, too. Nam was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2023 and underwent surgery; he was reportedly back performing soon after, against his doctor's advice. This is his first feature since.