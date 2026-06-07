Korean game firm's US studio unveils trailer of single-player, narrative-driven action adventure title at Summer Game Fest

Smilegate is zeroing in on expanding the intellectual property of Crossfire, a megahit PC shooter with over 1 billion registered players since its release in 2007, unveiling the trailer for a Crossfire spinoff developed by US studio That’s No Moon on Friday.

That’s No Moon, a Los Angeles-based game developer established by a $100 million investment commitment from Korean game firm Smilegate in 2021, debuted the in-game trailer of Crossfire that bears the same title as the original PC shooter during this year’s Summer Game Fest, an annual live broadcast of world premieres, trailer drops and release dates from developers and publishers worldwide at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The two-minute and 35-second trailer offers a glimpse of the single-player, narrative-driven, tactical action adventure game with dual protagonists Layla Qassam, the main gun-for-hire player-character, and Delroy Cross, an artificial intelligence-controlled operator partner, in the Atlas Mountains on a reconnaissance mission gone wrong.

“Forced into a fragile alliance against a deadly threat that vastly outnumbers them, their survival depends on trust, adaptability, movement and the ability to think under pressure alongside someone they were trained to see as the enemy. That narrative foundation directly led to our core gameplay innovation: adaptive cover,” said That’s No Moon.

“Adaptive cover gives players the ability to dynamically evaluate the environment, move fluidly through it and use it strategically to outthink and outmaneuver overwhelming enemy forces alongside an ally they have no choice but to trust. The system exists not just to create immersive gameplay, but to reinforce the emotional experience at the heart of the story itself.”

The debut title from That’s No Moon, which will be made available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC, has no official release date.

As for the reason behind the new game sharing the same name as the popular shooter, Smilegate said it intends to carry on the original’s key DNA and player experiences while expanding new opportunities.