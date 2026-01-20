Smilegate’s online game platform Stove will take part in Taiwan’s Taipei Game Show from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, the company said Tuesday, stepping up its push to expand global publishing for Korean indie games.

Held annually since 2003, the Taipei Game Show attracts around 350,000 visitors and combines business-to-consumer and business-to-business formats, serving as a major hub for developers and gamers across the Asia-Pacific region. This year’s event will take place at the Nangang Exhibition Center in eastern Taipei.

Smilegate will participate as a main title sponsor of the indie game zone, where developers from around the world showcase new titles and interact directly with users. Under the theme “Stove Play Tour” and the slogan “Open Smilegate, explore K-game worlds,” the company will operate a dedicated Stove booth.

Visitors will be able to try a selection of Korean indie games and receive platform benefits, including limited-time discount coupons. Six titles will be showcased: The Alley, Maids of Storm, Sani Yang’s Laboratory, Love Too Easily 2: Summer Pocha, Archetype Blue and The Player Who Can’t Level Up. The games span multiple genres, from horror and pixel puzzles to dating simulations and action-adventure.

Smilegate will also participate in the Asia Pacific Game Summit, held alongside the show.

The company said the Taipei event follows its recent appearances at WePlay Expo 2025 in Shanghai and G-Eight 2025 in Taiwan, as it works to broaden user touchpoints and accelerate overseas exposure for Korean indie developers.