Korean gaming giant Smilegate said Thursday it had signed a global publishing agreement with Absurd Ventures, the entertainment company founded by Dan Houser, the former creative director and lead writer of the "Grand Theft Auto" series.

Under the deal, Smilegate will publish Absurd Ventures’ upcoming AAA open-world sci-fi game, set in the studio’s original “A Better Paradise” universe.

The action-adventure game is currently in early development and led by Houser alongside longtime collaborators Lazlow and Michael Unsworth. Greg Borrud, a veteran director with past experience at Niantic and Pandemic Studios, will oversee development.

The "A Better Paradise" universe, known for its rich narrative and ambitious storytelling, already includes the audio fiction series “A Better Paradise Volume One: An Aftermath,” which topped Apple’s fiction charts and won a 2024 Signal Award. A novel based on the series is set to be released in October.

The development team includes talent from Bungie, Treyarch, Respawn, Insomniac and Riot — veterans behind titles such as Call of Duty, Destiny 2, Spider-Man 2 and Valorant.

In addition to publishing, Smilegate said it plans a full-scale investment in the game, including development funding, following its equity investment in Absurd Ventures last year.

“We’re excited to support Absurd’s ambitious vision and bring this new IP to global players,” said Smilegate CEO Sung Joon-ho. “This partnership represents a major step in Smilegate’s evolution as a global game publisher.”

Houser added, “We’re thrilled to be working with Smilegate, who truly understand our vision for storytelling and player experience.”

Smilegate aims to leverage the partnership to expand beyond Asia and establish itself as a major player in the global market for AAA games, a term for polished, high-budget titles put out by major publishing houses.