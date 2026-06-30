YouthMeta, a cryptocurrency data solution provider based in Seoul, has launched a revamped version of its AI-based platform RisingX as part of its strategy to accelerate its global expansion, the company announced Tuesday.

RisingX provides real-time market analysis and trading signals for over 290 cryptocurrencies listed on Binance Futures, a major global crypto exchange. Key tools such as Kibot Chart and Meta Chart help users identify market trends and deliver "L" (long) or "S" (short) signals, suggesting optimal times to buy and sell.

The platform’s underlying AI models are based on more than eight years of training and big data analysis. Designed to function like a "GPS for investors," RisingX aims to guide both novice and experienced users without requiring them to interpret complex charts.

The system also integrates real-time API connections with global exchanges to collect timely data. Additionally, it offers a loyalty program in which users who sign up and trade through RisingX earn rebates on exchange trading fees, which can be used to access premium features, creating a circular incentive model.

The updated platform features a completely redesigned user interface, a global launch promotion, and a new AI-based Grid Bot designed to help users pursue stable profits even in sideways markets.

To promote the new features, YouthMeta has rolled out a global marketing campaign. With more than 30,000 users across 27 countries, YouthMeta is actively expanding into key global markets, including Indonesia, Pakistan, the US and Dubai. The platform has shown particularly strong growth in Japan and Southeast Asia.

“Our mission is to provide safer trading environments,” a YouthMeta spokesperson said. “By leveraging blockchain and AI-based technologies, we aim to offer more precise and trustworthy investment tools — empowering investors to lead the market with confidence.”