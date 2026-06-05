Tesla’s Model Y SUV has become the first foreign vehicle to top Korea’s monthly passenger car sales, overtaking domestic models in a market long dominated by Hyundai Motor Group.

According to recent data by the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, the Model Y sold 8,762 units in May. It secured the top spot ahead of Hyundai and Kia’s bestselling models, including Kia Sorento SUV (7,836 units), Hyundai Grandeur sedan (5,183 units), Kia Sportage SUV (4,760 units) and Kia Carnival (4,543 units).

Notably, Tesla’s monthly sales exceeded the combined total of the two German luxury brands — BMW and Mercedes-Benz — which sold 6,555 and 3,553 vehicles, respectively. Audi followed with 1,509 units, Lexus with 1,291 units and Volvo with 1,058 units. Chinese EV maker BYD ranked seventh with 1,032 vehicles sold in May.

Tesla sold a total of 10,866 vehicles in Korea in May, strengthening its position as the country’s bestselling imported car brand for a fourth consecutive month. The EV maker has maintained strong momentum since becoming the first imported automotive brand to surpass 10,000 monthly sales in March.

While Hyundai Motor and Kia continue to dominate the domestic market, sales of key models such as the Grandeur, Avante sedan and Sorento have lost momentum in recent months.

The Sorento’s sales fell below the 10,000-unit mark in May after reaching 10,870 units in March and 12,078 in April. The Grandeur declined from 7,574 units in March to 6,622 in April, while the Avante slipped from 5,479 to 5,475 and then 4,526 over the same period.

Industry insiders say Tesla’s success has been partly attributed to the Model Y’s aggressive pricing strategy.

The price of Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive was slashed from 52.99 million won ($38,900) to 49.99 million won last year, significantly boosting its competitiveness in Korea’s EV market. With consumer subsidies applied, the actual purchase price can drop into the 40-million-won range, reinforcing its image as a relatively affordable imported EV.

Tesla is also preparing to launch an even more affordable version of the Model Y. Unlike the current premium-oriented model, the new entry-level variant will likely take out a range of convenience and comfort features to lower the price.

The vehicle is reportedly set to feature a simplified design, including conventional split headlamps that replace the full-width daytime running light bar. It is also expected to adopt an older suspension setup and cloth seats.