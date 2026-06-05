Adaptation arrives after its source material drew criticism for alleged racism, violence and corporal punishment

"Teach You a Lesson" had already become one of Netflix Korea's most controversial projects long before its release. Now, it's finally heading to screens.

The series follows a special organization established to defend Korea's troubled education system from disruptive students, abusive parents and unethical teachers. It promises a highly cathartic blend of action and social commentary, centered on officials who intervene when conventional systems fail to protect victims.

Yet the conversation surrounding the drama has centered less on its premise than on its source material.

Based on the hit Naver webtoon "Get Schooled," the adaptation has generated intense debate since its earliest stages of development. The original webtoon had become a lightning rod for controversy, drawing accusations of racism for portraying a mixed-race black student as a violent bully who terrorizes Korean classmates.

It was also criticised for seemingly glorifying violence and corporal punishment through storylines in which problematic students, abusive parents and corrupt educators are physically punished or publicly humiliated.

In 2023, Naver Webtoon ultimately removed "Get Schooled" from its North American platform amid mounting backlash, though the title remained available in Korea.

Asked about adapting such divisive property, director Hong Jong-chan said he understood many of the concerns raised about the original work.

"We tried to approach the story through a more refined lens and create something meaningful," said Hong during a press conference held Friday in Seoul.

The appeal of the project lay less in the webtoon's controversial elements and more in "the fantasy of the (special organization) itself," he explained.

"What drew me to the original was the idea of standing beside victims and offering them support. That was the core appeal that made me want to adapt it."

Hong added that the series aims to spark reflection rather than provide simple answers.

"I've experienced school life myself, and now I watch my own children go through it. ... People will undoubtedly view this story from different perspectives, but I hope it encourages audiences to think about what each of us can do from our respective positions. We've all seen frustrating stories about the realities of education in the news. What fascinated me was the fantasy element of the (organization) and its commitment to standing with those who have been wronged."

Leading the cast is Gim Mu-yeol as Na Hwa-jin, a former special forces operative-turned-inspector who delivers swift interventions whenever problems arise. Kim described Na as a heroic figure defined not only by empathy but by action.

"Na Hwa-jin is someone who doesn't stop at understanding people's pain. He takes responsibility and acts on his convictions," Kim said. "I think he's the kind of character many people want to see right now, someone audiences can genuinely root for and find satisfying to watch."

The actor added that the character reveals greater emotional complexity as the story progresses.

"There's a playful side to him, but there are also hidden layers beneath that," Kim said. "As he encounters different victims throughout the story, those more nuanced aspects of his personality gradually emerge."

"Teach You a Lesson" premieres on Netflix on Friday.