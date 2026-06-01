SBS bets on multiseason K-dramas, says using AI in series production cuts costs by 60 percent

The multiseason model has historically struggled to gain traction in the K-drama industry outside of global streaming anomalies like "Squid Game." Typically, skyrocketing talent fees for returning stars and unpredictable, live-shoot schedules derail potential sequels, forcing producers to recast or abandon projects altogether.

Yet, despite these financial and logistical hurdles, domestic broadcasters are increasingly chasing the lucrative long-tail revenue and premium ad rates of franchise-style storytelling.

Leading this industry-wide shift is terrestrial broadcaster SBS, which has defied the traditional single-season bottleneck with multi-season hits like "Taxi Driver" and "Dr. Romantic," building deeply loyal fanbases.

At a media event on Monday the network outlined its programming for the latter half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

SBS officials identified franchise expansion as a core pillar of their content strategy, unveiling a slate of new seasons for its hit series, including "Good Partner," "The Judge From Hell" and "Flex x Cop."

"The keyword in our upcoming lineup is 'series power,'" said Keith Kim, SBS' chief programming officer.

According to Kim, the network's formula for sustained franchise success relies on three core ingredients: robust world-building, unique character logic and narratives rooted in poetic justice.

Beyond narrative frameworks, officials credit the network's high batting average to deep-rooted industry relationships.

"The reason we're able to continue producing so many season-based dramas is the trust we've built with our actors and creators," Kim added. "Many of these projects involve casts, directors and writers who have formed very cohesive creative teams."

However, maintaining the synergy requires structural evolution rather than simple repetition. Hong Seong-chang — the head of SBS' drama production subsidiary Studio S — emphasized that each subsequent installment must push the property forward creatively.

"When creating a new season, we believe there always needs to be something new," Hong noted. "You can't just replicate the previous formula."

The strategy now extends beyond renewals, with SBS increasingly designing new projects with multiseason potential from the outset.

Case in point is the newly launched action-drama "Manager Kim," a webtoon adaptation starring A-lister So Ji-sub, slated to premiere in June.

While director Lee Seung-young of "Manager Kim" acknowledged that projecting future seasons ahead of a premiere can be premature, he stressed that the underlying IP is uniquely built for longevity.

"In the past, we typically rushed into a second season only after the first proved successful," Lee said. "With 'Manager Kim,' it's still too early to talk confidently about future installments, but the webtoon is ongoing and our first season adapts only up to episode 34. The story has a large narrative scope, a rich cast of characters and storylines that can continue expanding. I think it's the kind of IP that naturally suits a seasonal format."

Alongside its franchise push, SBS is also aggressively integrating artificial intelligence into its physical production workflow. Rather than viewing the technology as a disruptive threat to human labor, Hong positioned AI as a generative tool meant to amplify a creator's vision.

"AI doesn't take authority away from creators," Hong clarified. "It's a powerful support tool that helps realize things creators previously couldn't bring to the screen. That's the approach we're taking."

To mitigate industry concerns surrounding the technology, Hong emphasized that all AI-assisted elements are implemented with the consent of participating cast and crew members, adding that SBS plans to disclose the use of AI-generated content to viewers through on-screen notices.

Hong said the fiscal benefits of incorporating AI into series production are already substantial.

"Compared with producing the same sequences through traditional methods, AI-assisted scenes have reduced costs by more than 60 percent. It's had a substantial impact on overall production efficiency," he said.