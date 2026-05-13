Streamer's recent report highlights the broader influence of its programming on tourism, consumer trends and local economies

Netflix said it has generated more than $325 billion in global economic value since ramping up its investment in films and series, with Korean content and talent emerging as major contributors to the streamer's worldwide cultural and commercial footprint.

On Wednesday, the company unveiled The Netflix Effect, an interactive website examining the economic, cultural and social influence of the streamer's programming over the past decade. According to the site, Netflix has invested more than $135 billion in film and television productions since 2016, generating over $325 billion in added economic value worldwide.

The company added it has produced titles in more than 4,500 cities and towns across over 50 countries, creating upwards of 425,000 jobs while supporting local production ecosystems and regional economies.

The site identifies 10 major areas of impact tied to Netflix programming, including cultivating creators and below-the-line talent, boosting tourism in filming locations, expanding global audiences for local stories, reviving licensed titles, and opening international career opportunities for cast and creators.

While the site highlights productions from countries including the US, Japan, India, France, Norway and South Africa, Korean content, creators and actors were prominently featured as key drivers of the platform's global reach and influence.

Among the examples cited was "When Life Gives You Tangerines" (2025), starring IU and Park Bo-gum. Netflix said the human drama series contributed more than 90 billion won ($60 million) to the Korean economy and helped fuel regional tourism and economic activity.

The growing international popularity of Korean programming has also coincided with a rise in tourism demand, according to Netflix. The streamer said 72 percent of Netflix users who watched Korean content responded that they would be interested in visiting the country.

The ripple effect extended into fashion and food as well: The green tracksuits worn by contestants in "Squid Game" became the top-searched Halloween costume for two consecutive years, and sales of white Vans slip-ons jumped nearly 8,000 percent following the series' release. The series follows 456 cash-strapped contestants forced into a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, with all of the players dressed in matching green tracksuits and white slip-on sneakers.

In the culinary sector, Netflix said "Culinary Class Wars" drove average reservation rates at participating chefs' restaurants up 148 percent during the show's run, helping revive Korea's dining sector.

In a press release Wednesday, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Netflix recognized a decade ago that global expansion required a stronger local production strategy.

"Ten years ago, when Netflix expanded from around 60 countries to more than 190 countries in a single day, we understood that to become truly global, we had to start deeply local," said Sarandos.

He added that the company now invests tens of billions of dollars annually in content production, has expanded studio facilities in locations ranging from Spain to New Jersey, and has provided training programs to more than 90,000 people across over 75 countries in support of the broader entertainment industry.

Sarandos also said the company plans to continue investing in relationships with creators, local communities and audiences worldwide over the next decade.