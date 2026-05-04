K-pop star G-Dragon’s agency apologized Monday after a stage outfit he wore at a concert in Macao drew criticism over Dutch phrases carrying racial and sexual connotations.

According to music industry officials, G-Dragon wore the shirt during his appearance at the "K-Spark" concert in Macao on Saturday.

The outfit sparked criticism from international fans, who said one of the phrases included an anti-Black slur, along with wording that carried sexual connotations.

As criticism grew online, Galaxy Corp. issued an apology.

“We sincerely apologize for the inclusion of wording that was inappropriate in its social and cultural context,” the agency said in a statement. “The company has once again recognized the importance of more careful cultural sensitivity and responsible review through this incident.”

“We will closely examine and improve our internal review and confirmation procedures, including those related to styling, and operate under more cautious standards going forward.”