Experts say hierarchical campus culture and limited disciplinary action allow inappropriate behavior to persist

A professor at a private university in Daejeon is under investigation after students accused him of making sexually inappropriate remarks during class.

It is the latest case to raise questions about classroom misconduct and the power professors hold over students on South Korean campuses.

According to students and local reports, allegations against the professor first surfaced in November last year on Everytime, a popular online student community platform. Students claimed the professor repeatedly made offensive remarks during lectures, including saying that “eight out of 10 Korean women probably earned money through prostitution.”

Students later conducted their own survey to document additional allegations.

Testimonies included claims that the professor had told students that “female students could turn to prostitution if they get desperate,” and had insulted students by comparing them unfavorably to students at elite universities.

Students submitted complaints and audio recordings to the university and the National Human Rights Commission of Korea in December. The university said it requested severe disciplinary action through its ethics committee, though disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing. The professor reportedly continues to teach remotely this semester.

Students criticized the university for what they described as a lack of transparency.

“I don’t understand how the professor is still teaching without any punishment,” a student wrote on Everytime.

The Daejeon case is not isolated. Similar controversies have surfaced at universities across the country, suggesting that classroom misconduct is not only a matter of individual judgment but also of institutional culture, critics say.

Last month, Dongguk University removed a Japanese studies professor from all classes after students accused him of making sexually inappropriate comments and engaging in unwanted physical contact.

According to student statements, the professor allegedly made remarks about sexual relationships, women’s appearances and hotel stays during lectures, while also pressuring students to attend private drinking gatherings and one-on-one meetings.

In another case last June, a professor at Sungkonghoe University faced backlash after reportedly saying Korean women were “too shy” to verbally express sexual consent and suggesting that false accusations of sexual assault could be financially motivated.

Following student protests and public criticism, the professor apologized and announced he would stop teaching.

Critics say the repeated controversies point to structural problems within university culture rather than isolated lapses in judgment.

“It is surprising that controversies like this continue,” one university official said on condition of anonymity. “The fact that professors remain unaware of the insensitivity of such remarks during official class hours is absurd.”

The official said the problem is partly rooted in the disproportionate authority professors hold within universities.

“Professors have traditionally held near-absolute power on campuses, which can make them numb to the impact of their words,” the official said.

Experts also note unequal power dynamics embedded in classrooms, where professors control grades, recommendations and career opportunities, making it difficult for students to openly challenge inappropriate remarks.

“While awareness of gender sensitivity and sexual harassment has grown significantly among younger generations, university disciplinary systems often remain slow and opaque,” a professor of women’s studies told The Korea Herald.

“In many cases, professors continue teaching while investigations are underway, further discouraging students from reporting misconduct,” she added.

Student groups and gender rights advocates are increasingly calling for universities to adopt stronger accountability measures and clearer guidelines on classroom conduct.

“Classrooms are official educational spaces where professors hold institutional authority,” Kim Won-seung, a university student in Daejeon, said. “When inappropriate remarks happen repeatedly without consequences, students inevitably lose trust in the university system.”