A police request to arrest a business owner accused of repeated assault on his employees has been turned down by a local court, officials said Friday.

The Incheon District Court rejected the warrant request for the suspect in his 30s who allegedly assaulted four Bangladeshi workers, according to the Incheon Seobu Police Station.

The court cited that the suspect, who runs a textile business, has a permanent residence and poses no threat of fleeing or destroying evidence.

It is believed that the suspect inflicted violence on the victims seven times between March 2023 and April 2026 at his textile factory in Seo-gu, Incheon. He is also facing charges of insulting the victims and damaging factory property.

Foreign residents in Korea accused of a crime have the legal right to request interpretation and emergency aid provided by the government. Illegal immigrants who are victims of violent crime — such as assault, threats of violence, kidnapping, torture, robbery, rape, and fraud — are encouraged to report their case; police are not legally required to report the immigration status of foreign-national victims subject to such crimes.