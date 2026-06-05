As a professor who teaches subjects related to multilateralism — such as international relations, international organizations and public diplomacy — I find myself feeling somewhat uneasy in front of my students these days. Many of them aspire to build careers on the global stage, but opportunities are shrinking as multilateralism declines worldwide. This is especially true in the wake of the second Trump administration, whose unilateral policies have led to the contraction and weakening of major multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and the World Bank. At times, I can sense in my students' eyes a quiet doubt about whether they will be able to find jobs in this field after graduation.

The situation is certainly not easy. But giving up is not an option. If students build strong language skills, accumulate relevant experience and obtain advanced degrees (at least a master's), it is not impossible. What is more important, however, is the role of the government in expanding opportunities for these young people. The government needs to adopt more proactive policies to support their entry into international organizations and the global arena. Expanding the Junior Professional Officer program, for example, would help facilitate their entry into intergovernmental organizations.

More concretely, the government needs to build pathways that lead to JPO positions. Students should be given opportunities to gain foundational experience through internships at institutions such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Korea International Cooperation Agency or government-funded research institutes, and then they could use this experience to apply to international organizations. For example, one could move from KOICA to the United Nations Development Program, from the Ministry of Environment to the United Nations Environment Program, or from the Ministry of Health and Welfare to the World Health Organization.

Another approach the government can take is to draw international organizations to Korea. A prime example is the Green Climate Fund, which was brought to Songdo, Incheon, in 2013 through the dedicated efforts of the Lee Myung-bak administration. After intense competition with countries such as Germany, Korea secured funding from the GCF, which is the largest international organization headquartered in the country. This institution currently employs many Koreans under favorable conditions.

In addition, Korea hosts the International Vaccine Institute, a smaller but still significant international organization. While not headquarters, there are also numerous regional offices and affiliated institutions of international organizations located in Korea. However, these organizations tend to be small, and job opportunities within them are extremely limited.

In this context, the global AI hub currently being pursued by the government could be a breakthrough if successful. Planned as a UN-affiliated entity, this organization would take the form of a network platform addressing AI ethics, policy and global governance. In anticipation of UN approval, several local governments — including Osan in Gyeonggi Province and Yongsan in Seoul — are competing to host the hub.

However, securing it will not be easy. Countries such as Singapore, the United Kingdom, France and Canada are also competing to host the organization. For Korea, which is relatively weaker in diplomatic leverage, this will require extensive lobbying and promotional efforts. Yet in recent years, Korea's performance in international diplomacy has been underwhelming. It failed in its bid to host the World Expo in Busan and was unsuccessful in elections for leadership positions in the World Trade Organization and the International Labor Organization. Despite being the ninth-largest contributor to the UN budget, Korea has very few high-ranking officials in the UN or other international organizations.

In fact, it feels as though the country has regressed compared to the past. Until recently, figures such as Ban Ki-moon, former UN secretary-general; Lee Jong-wook, former WHO director-general; Jim Yong Kim, former World Bank President, though a US national of Korean origin; Song Sang-hyun, former president of the International Criminal Court; and Paik Jin-hyun, former president of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea played prominent roles on the global stage. Today, however, only a small number of Koreans occupy junior and mid-level positions in international organizations.

Former ITLOS President Paik's candidacy for a judgeship at the International Court of Justice has drawn attention. If elected as a judge at this highly authoritative body, which resolves disputes between states, it would be a significant achievement not only for him personally but also for Korea. The ICJ consists of 15 judges, and its current president is Japanese, an immense diplomatic asset for Japan.

The election for this position is scheduled for the end of this year and requires an absolute majority in both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council. Multiple candidates from various countries are in the running. While Paik's qualifications are widely recognized, success will ultimately depend on the government's diplomatic capabilities. In the end, whether Korea is advancing into international organizations or attracting them, everything hinges on diplomatic capacity. Given Korea's recent track record, it is difficult to be optimistic. For students aspiring to global careers, this is discouraging news.

- - -

Lee Byung-jon

Lee Byung-jong is a former Seoul correspondent for Newsweek, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News. He is a professor at the School of Global Service at Sookmyung Women’s University in Seoul. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.