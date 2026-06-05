"Wild Sing"
(South Korea)
Opened June 3
Comedy
Directed by Son Jae-gon
An old-school K-pop trio that fell apart overnight reunites twenty years later for a desperate comeback.
"Backrooms"
(US)
Opened May 27
Horror
Directed by Kane Parsons
A furniture store owner falls through a wall into a labyrinthine dimension of endless yellow rooms and finds he is not alone.
"Colony"
(South Korea)
Opened May 21
Horror/Drama
Directed by Yeon Sang-ho
When a rapidly evolving zombie outbreak locks down a building, a scientist takes charge of the survivors and sets out to track down the man behind it all.
"Michael"
(US)
Opened May 13
Biopic/Musical
Directed by Antoine Fuqua
A chronicle of Michael Jackson's rise to superstardom, from his childhood in the Jackson 5 to the "Bad" tour of the late 1980s.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com