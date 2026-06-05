"Wild Sing"

(South Korea)

Opened June 3

Comedy

Directed by Son Jae-gon

An old-school K-pop trio that fell apart overnight reunites twenty years later for a desperate comeback.

"Backrooms"

(US)

Opened May 27

Horror

Directed by Kane Parsons

A furniture store owner falls through a wall into a labyrinthine dimension of endless yellow rooms and finds he is not alone.

"Colony"

(South Korea)

Opened May 21

Horror/Drama

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

When a rapidly evolving zombie outbreak locks down a building, a scientist takes charge of the survivors and sets out to track down the man behind it all.

"Michael"

(US)

Opened May 13

Biopic/Musical

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

A chronicle of Michael Jackson's rise to superstardom, from his childhood in the Jackson 5 to the "Bad" tour of the late 1980s.