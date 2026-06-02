Hyosung Group said Tuesday it has donated to the international children's rights organization Good Neighbors to support descendants of Korean independence activists living in Uzbekistan.

The donation, made ahead of Korea's National Patriots and Veterans Month in June, is intended to honor independence fighters who devoted their lives to the nation's liberation and support their descendants.

The program will assist 33 descendants and ethnic Koreans from 13 households in Uzbekistan.

Hyosung and Good Neighbors plan to conduct on-site assessments to identify each household's living conditions and specific needs before providing tailored support.

Assistance will include home improvements such as boiler installation, energy-efficient appliances, beds and furniture, as well as health checkups and emergency living support.

The initiative is part of Hyosung's broader support for veterans and their families. The company has carried out various commemorative and volunteer programs, including family outings for veterans and volunteer activities at national cemeteries.