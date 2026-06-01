The family of the high school girl killed in May's stabbing attack in Gwangju disclosed her name and portrait to local media, saying they hoped she would be remembered as Lee Chae-won, a 17-year-old who dreamed of becoming an emergency responder, rather than as an unnamed victim.

According to multiple local media reports, Lee’s father chose to reveal his daughter’s identity in the hope that her death would help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Lee was fatally stabbed at 12:10 a.m. on May 5 while walking along a sidewalk near a university in Wolgye-dong, Gwangju. The suspect, Jang Yoon-gi, was arrested on charges of murdering Lee and attempting to murder another 17-year-old male student who came to her aid.

Lee's family recalled being summoned to the emergency room after receiving a call from police, thinking she had been injured in a traffic accident. They said they never imagined she had become the victim of a crime.

"I still cannot sleep because I keep thinking about how there was nothing I could do for her," Lee's father was quoted as saying by local broadcaster MBC.

Lee's parents called for stern punitive measures against the suspect, saying he should be permanently separated from society. Her mother said the only thing the family could still do for their daughter was to ensure that the tragedy is not forgotten.