A threatening online post targeting the family of Korean esports star Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok has prompted a police investigation, authorities said Monday.

Faker is a professional League of Legends player for T1 and a multiple-time world champion and MVP. He is widely recognized as one of the most prominent figures in esports.

According to Seoul's Dobong Police Station, a post was uploaded to an online community around 11 p.m. on Saturday, threatening harm to the player’s grandmother.

Minutes later, another post appeared claiming that the writer would go to Ilwon Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 3 and attack women in the area with a knife. Police have not confirmed if the same person authored the two posts, which have since been deleted.

Faker has spoken about his close relationship with his grandmother, who helped raise him and encouraged him to pursue a career in esports. She also appeared in documentaries about Faker's life and has frequently supported him at international competitions.

Police have stepped up surveillance around Ilwon Station and increased patrols while tracking down the people behind the posts.