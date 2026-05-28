Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital is recruiting 10 volunteer mentors to assist migrant women with medical interpretation.

The hospital is seeking bilingual speakers of any language who are fluent in Korean to help foreign residents communicate with medical staff and provide emotional support during treatment.

Applicants who have completed a medical coordinator course or have experience in medical interpretation will be preferred.

Applications will be accepted through May 29. Interviews will be held from June 1-12, and successful candidates will be contacted individually on June 15. A practicum will run from Aug. 3-31, before official activities begin Sept. 1.

The program will provide volunteers with 54,000 won ($35.80) per four-hour session, along with a volunteer certificate.

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