For many foreign parents in Seoul, childcare can become one of the biggest financial pressures of raising children in Korea, especially for families still adjusting to visa procedures, housing costs and life in a new country.

To ease some of that burden, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is continuing its daycare fee support program for foreign children enrolled in daycare centers.

The program provides partial support for childcare fees for foreign children aged 0 to 5 attending daycare facilities in Seoul. Children aged 0 to 2 and children with disabilities are eligible for 50 percent support, while children aged 3 to 5 can receive up to 70 percent support, depending on the type of daycare center.

Parents must apply for a National Happiness Card and initially pay the full childcare fee. The subsidized amount is later covered through the support system.

In practice, families with children aged 3 to 5 may only need to pay around 30 percent of the enrollment fee. Residence cards are required, and undocumented migrants are not eligible for the program.

According to the 2026 support guidelines, subsidy amounts vary depending on the child’s age and daycare type, with support for some private daycare centers exceeding 350,000 won per month.

Monthly support amounts for foreign children enrolled in daycare centers in Seoul

Support amounts are based on Seoul’s 2026 childcare subsidy guidelines for foreign children enrolled in daycare centers.

Quick Info

Eligibility: Foreign children aged 0–5 attending daycare centers in Seoul

Requirement: Residence card required

Payment method: National Happiness Card required

2026 Monthly support examples:

-Age 0: 292,000 won

-Age 1: 257,500 won

-Age 2: 213,000 won

-Ages 3–5 (private daycare): Up to 352,310 won

-Children with disabilities: 317,000 won