The South Korean government is moving to tighten access to injectable obesity medications, closing prescription loopholes and cracking down on overseas purchases amid misuse concerns.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Wednesday, the ministry is working to designate glucagon-like peptide-1 obesity treatments as drugs of concern for abuse. Wegovy and Mounjaro, which have been selling rapidly in Korea, are included in the planned designation.

These medications mimic the GLP-1 hormones that help increase feelings of fullness and suppress appetite, leading to misuse of these medications for cosmetic weight loss

The designation would require prescriptions even at some pharmacies in remote areas where certain prescription drugs can currently be sold without a doctor’s prescription. Manufacturers would also be required to print warning messages about abuse risks on packaging.

The measure was unanimously approved by the Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council, an advisory body under the Drug Safety Ministry, and could take effect as early as June.

“Korea has a relatively low obesity rate, but 54 percent of people perceive themselves as obese,” a ministry official said. “Such perceptions raise concerns over misuse, which was reflected in the decision.”

Behind the move is a sharp rise in demand for obesity treatments in Korea. According to government data, prescriptions for Mounjaro reached 228,579 in March, up 1,128 percent from August last year, when the drug was first launched in Korea. The number is even higher when combined with prescriptions for Wegovy.

The drugs are generally intended for adults with obesity, including those with a body mass index of 30 or higher, or 27 or higher with obesity-related complications. However, many prescriptions are reportedly being issued after brief consultations for people seeking cosmetic weight loss rather than medical treatment.

The ministry is also moving to strengthen crackdowns on overseas purchases and customs clearance of such medications, despite an import ban introduced in October 2024.

Some consumers have continued to seek the drugs from overseas because they do not meet domestic prescription criteria. Others appear to be looking for cheaper options than those available in Korea.

In Korea, Wegovy is reportedly priced at around 280,000 won ($187) for lower doses and 420,000 won for higher doses. Mounjaro ranges from around 430,000 won to 550,000 won, depending on dosage.

By comparison, reports say high-dose Wegovy in China costs around 200,000 won, while some Mounjaro products are sold for around 100,000 won.

“For safety, patients should use products officially imported into Korea in accordance with relevant laws and regulations and prescribed by doctors,” a ministry official said in a media interview on Tuesday.

The official added that the ministry would work with related agencies, including the Korea Customs Service and the Korea Communications Standards Commission, to block customs clearance of directly imported drugs and restrict access to online sales sites in an effort to protect public health.