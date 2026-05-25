While the use of weight-loss injections such as Wegovy and Mounjaro grows in Korea, some people looking for cheaper ways to curb their appetites are turning to an egg-and-oil recipe that has circulated on social media.

The recipe, usually made with boiled eggs, extra virgin olive oil and pepper, is promoted online as a way to increase the body’s secretion of GLP-1, a hormone linked to satiety and reduced food intake. Some users have compared it to injectable GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, though experts say the effects are far from comparable.

The trend has spread across Korean social media platforms, with online community users and entertainers sharing claims of weight-loss success. As of Monday, short-form videos introducing the recipe under titles such as “natural Wegovy” and “natural Mounjaro” had drawn hundreds of thousands of views. One video uploaded by popular YouTuber Chimchakman surpassed 3.58 million views within five days.

The basic recipe involves eating boiled eggs with extra virgin olive oil and pepper in the morning. Korean-style variations using sesame oil or perilla oil instead of olive oil have also emerged, reflecting local tastes while attempting to produce similar satiety effects.

The high prices of Wegovy and Mounjaro in Korea have further fueled interest in the diet. According to telemedicine app My Doctor, the average monthly price range for lower-dose prescriptions stands at around 290,000 won ($192) for Wegovy and 430,000 won for Mounjaro.

Experts say the diet may help some people feel fuller because protein and fat can slow digestion and influence the release of appetite-related hormones, including GLP-1.

“Cholesterol and protein in eggs provide a much greater sense of fullness than many people expect,” said Woo Chang-yoon, an endocrinology specialist, in a video on his social media channel. “When olive oil is consumed together with eggs, hormones released naturally in the body can help people feel fuller on their own.”

But experts warned against treating the social media trend as a substitute for medical treatment or a shortcut to weight loss. Excessive oil intake can increase calorie consumption, and GLP-1 released naturally through food does not last as long or act as strongly as prescription GLP-1 drugs.

They added that while the diet may involve fewer side effects than medication for some people, those with obesity, diabetes or other metabolic conditions should seek medical advice rather than relying on viral diet trends.