Long advised to stop at one egg a day, older Koreans are being urged to weigh protein needs against cholesterol concerns

While eggs are widely seen as an affordable source of high-quality protein, Koreans have long been advised to limit consumption to one egg a day due to concerns over cholesterol intake.

But as dietary guidelines increasingly address chronic protein deficiency among older people, experts are suggesting that a second egg may be beneficial for some people.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korean Nutrition Society, the latest dietary guidelines for Koreans raised the recommended share of daily energy intake from protein to 10 to 20 percent, up from 7 to 20 percent, while lowering the recommended share from carbohydrates to 50 to 65 percent.

The change reflects insufficient protein intake, particularly among older adults. Government data from 2018 to 2022 showed that the share of people consuming less than the estimated average requirement was highest among those aged 75 and older, reaching 33.7 percent for men and 45.2 percent for women.

Insufficient protein intake in later life is associated with muscle loss, a higher risk of falls and slower recovery from illness or injury.

For an older adult weighing about 50 kilograms, a daily protein intake of at least 36 to 45 grams is recommended. Since one egg contains about 6 grams of protein, eggs can serve as an important and accessible protein source for older adults.

Cholesterol, however, remains a concern. The recommended daily cholesterol intake is still below 300 milligrams, while one egg contains roughly 185 to 200 milligrams of cholesterol. Eating two eggs could therefore exceed that limit.

Experts say dietary choices should not be based solely on cholesterol from eggs, but should take into account overall eating patterns, including meat and fat intake. For people with cholesterol-related or metabolic conditions, eating only the egg white may be a more appropriate option.