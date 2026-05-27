Seorae Global Village Center will host a free English-language talk on how Korean literature explores climate and environmental issues, in collaboration with the Literature Translation Institute of Korea and Dulwich College Seoul.

From Page to Planet: Korean Literature in the Age of Climate Change will feature award-winning translator Paige Aniyah Morris, whose translations include works by Han Kang, Hur Heui-jung, Kang Ji-young and Park Hyung-joo.

The talk will explore how storytelling and translation can shape the way readers think about nature, crisis and cultural connection.

The program will include a talk, audience discussion and Q&A session. Attendees may bring copies of Morris’ translated works for a book signing afterward.

Seorae Global Village Center offers programs and information for foreign residents in Seoul, including Korean language classes, cultural activities and local living support.

Quick Info