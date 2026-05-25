Hyundai Steel has released a promotional video in collaboration with the upcoming "Star Wars" film "The Mandalorian and Grogu," set to hit theaters Tuesday, highlighting its low-emission steelmaking technology.

The trailer centers on Hyundai Steel’s electric arc furnace-blast furnace hybrid process, a carbon-reduction technology that cuts emissions by about 20 percent compared with conventional blast furnace production.

Drawing on the film’s outer-space adventure storyline, the video parallels the teamwork between bounty hunter Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu with the combination of Hyundai Steel’s electric arc furnace and blast furnace systems, emphasizing the synergy between the two technologies.

The company also incorporated the franchise’s iconic phrase, “This is the Way,” to reinforce its ambition to lead the low-emission steel market through its hybrid production process.

The trailer is available on Hyundai Steel’s official YouTube channel and will also be shown through on-screen advertisements at CGV and Lotte Cinema theaters worldwide.

Hyundai Steel began mass production of low-emission steel sheets in February using the hybrid process, targeting industries such as automobiles and energy that are accelerating efforts toward carbon neutrality.

“With unrivaled expertise in electric arc furnace operations and hybrid production technology, we are leading the supply of carbon-reduced steel products,” a company official said.