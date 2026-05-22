Two South Korean activists from Gaza-bound flotillas returned to Incheon Airport on Friday morning, a day after Cheong Wa Dae announced that they had been released from Israel.

Kim Ah-hyun, was aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla named Lina Al Nabulsi that was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters Tuesday, and Kim Dong-hyeon, whose vessel, Kyriakos X, was seized Monday.

They were among an estimated 430 activists from countries including Spain, Ireland, Turkey, France and Indonesia, who were carrying food, medicine and everyday items to the Gaza Strip, where an Israeli blockade is being imposed. Most of the activists had been placed in detention in southern Israel, as none of them passed through the blockade, and were released from prison Thursday.

For Kim Ah-hyun, this was her second attempt to break through the Israeli blockade, as her earlier attempt in October failed. In April, South Korea revoked her passport to invalidate her overseas travel, following a media interview in which she expressed her willingness to board a Gaza-bound flotilla again.

Kim Ah-hyun told reporters at Incheon Airport Friday that she had been illegally abducted and detained by Israeli forces, and that she had been beaten by Israeli forces, leaving her unable to “hear well” due to damage to her left ear. She added that she would make further attempts to deliver items to the Gaza Strip.

According to Cheong Wa Dae’s chief spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, the two South Korean activists were not placed in detention before their deportation.

Kang also hailed Israel’s immediate release of the South Korean citizens and said bilateral ties would not be affected by the matter.

On Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung called the seizure of the activists by Israeli forces “inhumane,” as he instructed officials to examine ways for South Korea to express its willingness to execute the arrest warrant issued in 2024 by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.