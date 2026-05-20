South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday publicly questioned the legality and humanitarian implications of Israeli forces intercepting aid flotillas carrying Korean nationals bound for the Gaza Strip.

Lee made the comments during a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae after Israeli naval forces intercepted two humanitarian flotillas in international waters this week carrying South Korean activists attempting to reach Gaza.

“While belligerent states may engage with one another during armed conflict, is it justifiable to seize and detain third-country vessels carrying volunteers seeking to provide humanitarian assistance?” Lee said.

Lee's remarks came after National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac explained that Israel has maintained a naval blockade on the Gaza Strip during its war with Hamas, which began after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Lee again pressed the issue, asking, “Even during armed conflict, is it permissible to seize and detain third-country vessels?”

Wi replied that the government would “review the legal aspects” surrounding the seizure of vessels carrying Korean nationals.

Lee then responded, “Whether they failed to follow government policy or official advisories is a separate internal matter. But in any case, our citizens were taken into custody for reasons that cannot be justifiable under international law, correct?”

Wi answered that “that issue also needs to be further reviewed.”

The Lina Al Nabulsi, carrying South Korean activist Kim Ah-hyun and Korean American activist Jonathan Victor Lee, was intercepted by the Israeli military near the Gaza Strip at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, Seoul time, according to the Korean Flotilla for a Free Palestine.

The incident followed the Israeli seizure on Monday of another aid flotilla, the Kyriakos X, which was carrying South Korean activist Kim Dong-hyeon along with activists from several other countries, the group said.

Speaking at the meeting, Lee instructed officials to examine whether South Korea should consider publicly declaring its willingness to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should he enter Korean territory.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges including war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. Israel has rejected the accusations and disputes the court’s jurisdiction.

“I believe what is happening is excessive,” Lee said during the meeting, referring to the capture of the vessels. “It appears highly inhumane.”

Referring to the ICC warrant, Lee claimed that “many European countries” had indicated they would detain Netanyahu if he entered their territory, and suggested Seoul should also consider making its own judgment.

Wi responded that “it is not the case that most countries have taken such a position.”

Lee then replied, “From what I have seen, quite a number have. We should also review the matter.”

Israel’s navy’s continued interception of vessels in international waters near the Gaza Strip also drew broader diplomatic backlash.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, the Maldives, Pakistan, Spain and Turkey issued a joint statement condemning “in the strongest terms” renewed Israeli assaults on the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The ministers said attacks on vessels in international waters and the arbitrary detention of activists amounted to “blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.”