Israel has released two South Korean activists detained aboard Gaza-bound aid flotillas, while expressing its hope that the incident would not affect bilateral ties with Seoul, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

“The Lee Jae Myung government expresses strong regret over Israel’s arrest of Korean nationals through its seizure of Gaza-bound aid vessels,” senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said during a live broadcast press briefing. “However, we welcome and highly appreciate Israel’s immediate release of our nationals.”

The two activists had been aboard separate Gaza-bound aid flotillas intercepted by Israeli forces earlier this week, according to the Korean Flotilla for a Free Palestine.

​The group said the Lina Al Nabulsi, carrying South Korean activist Kim Ah-hyun, was intercepted near the Gaza Strip early Wednesday (Seoul time). This followed Israel’s Monday seizure of the Kyriakos X, which had South Korean activist Kim Dong-hyeon and activists from several other countries on board.

​Kang said the government made efforts to secure the release of the Korean nationals after President Lee Jae Myung publicly questioned the legality and humanitarian implications of Israeli forces intercepting aid flotillas bound for the Gaza Strip in international waters.

​During a weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Lee ordered officials to review the legal aspects surrounding the seizure of vessels carrying Korean nationals in international waters, calling it “inhumane” and “a violation of the bare minimum of international norms.”

“Accordingly, the government made every effort to provide necessary consular assistance and diplomatic responses,” Kang said. “As a result, the Israeli side exceptionally deported the two Korean nationals immediately without sending them through detention facilities,” Kang added, without disclosing further details, including the date of their deportation.

Kang underlined that “the Israeli side said it hoped Korea-Israel relations would not be affected by this matter and will continue to develop further.”

​Kang explained that the message was the “Israeli side’s official position on the matter,” adding that the “deportation was also part of Israel’s official response” to that end.

“The Lee Jae Myung government will respond in a principled and responsible manner to protect the safety of our citizens, including on issues of international human rights,” Kang said. “To that end, we will also continue close diplomatic communication with the relevant countries.”

The immediate release came amid growing concerns over how the seizure of the two Koreans could affect ties between Seoul and Tel Aviv; the incident had followed a rare public exchange in April between Lee and Israel’s Foreign Ministry over universal human rights.

The dispute was sparked by Lee’s post on X sharing a video that alleged Israeli soldiers had abused a Palestinian child and thrown him from a rooftop. Lee condemned wartime crimes and called for the incident to be verified and fully investigated.

Cheong Wa Dae also explained that Israel did not raise the issue of Lee’s order to review whether South Korea would enforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter Korean territory.

Regarding Lee’s instruction, made Wednesday at the Cabinet meeting, Kang explained that the president’s remarks were “a question emphasizing the need for an objective understanding of the situation.”

“The President raised one of the issues surrounding the matter, and a related report will be provided as the president recognizes the need to better understand the situation.”

Kang also underscored that Lee’s Wednesday orders were based on Lee’s “principles and philosophy of consistently emphasizing the importance of international human rights, sovereignty and the safety of our citizens.”

Cheong Wa Dae was unable to respond to questions about administrative procedures for the two Korean nationals who violated the Passport Act.

South Koreans are currently banned from visiting or staying in the Gaza Strip without government permission under the Passport Act. Those who do so without approval may face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,644).

Kim Ah-hyun had previously been detained by Israeli forces in October last year after joining an aid flotilla protesting the blockade of the Gaza Strip. After Kim said in a media interview in January that she intended to join another aid mission, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul ordered her to return her passport and later invalidated it, citing safety concerns.