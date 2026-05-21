Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, whose group is Starbucks Korea’s largest shareholder, will be investigated directly by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency after a civic group filed a complaint over the coffee chain’s controversial “Tank Day” tumbler promotion.

The Seoul police agency reassigned the case involving Chung and former Starbucks Korea CEO Son Jeong-hyun to the public crime investigation unit under its metropolitan investigation division, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The case had initially been assigned to Gangnam Police Station, but was transferred to the Seoul police agency’s metropolitan investigation unit within half a day.

A similar complaint filed with Gwangju Nambu Police Station is also expected to be merged into the investigation.

The complaint was filed by a civic group that argued Starbucks Korea had insulted and defamed victims’ families and Gwangju citizens by selling its “Tank Tumbler Series” on the 46th anniversary of the May 18 Democratic Uprising while using promotional phrases such as “Tank Day” and “Slam on the desk!”

Chung, chairman of Shinsegae Group, whose affiliate E-mart is Starbucks Korea’s largest shareholder, was named in the complaint for allegedly failing to properly oversee the company.