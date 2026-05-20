Social media erupts over ‘Tank Day’ promotion on anniversary of 1980 massacre, one of the darkest moments in Korean politics — and still deeply divisive

Criticism over Starbucks Korea’s "Tank Day" marketing campaign is escalating into a boycott movement, with social media users posting photos and videos of themselves damaging Starbucks products or demanding refunds.

Social media posts showing people destroying Starbucks Korea mugs and tumblers have been spreading online, with some users tagging friends and urging them to join the boycott.

Some users shared tips on how to receive refunds for prepaid Starbucks Korea cards, explaining the company’s refund policy with photos and videos documenting the process.

“Refunds are only available after more than 60 percent of the balance has been used,” one user wrote.

The coffee company operated by E-Mart under Shinsegae Group came under fire after unveiling a tumbler promotion featuring the phrases “Tank Day” and “Slam on the desk” on Monday, which was the anniversary of the May 18, 1980, Gwangju Democratic Uprising.

Critics argued that the word “tank” evoked memories of military tanks deployed to forcibly suppress pro-democracy protesters in Gwangju at the order of Gen. Chun Doo-hwan. The bloody crackdown left at least 165 people dead, with hundreds more still missing or presumed dead.

The Korean word “tak,” associated with a sharp banging noise, sparked backlash, as it reminded many people of the Jan. 14, 1987, death of student activist Park Jong-chul while being tortured in a police interrogation. At the time, the police chief claimed that Park died after interrogators “slammed the desk once,” using the word “tak” — an explanation that became infamous and remains widely remembered in South Korea.

The controversial campaign was withdrawn just hours after its launch, with the company issuing an apology. Starbucks Korea CEO Son Jeong-hyun also apologized, but was dismissed by Shinsegae Group Chair Chung Yong-jin that day.

“Starbucks Korea, a Shinsegae Group affiliate, yesterday conducted an unforgivable, inappropriate marketing campaign that should have never happened. As a result, it left a deep scar on the souls of the May 18 Democracy Movement, their bereaved families and the public. On behalf of (Shinsegae Group), I bow my head in apology," Chung said in a statement on Tuesday.

Despite the apologies, boycott calls are spreading to other affiliates of Shinsegae Group.

Some online groups have been sharing lists of Shinsegae Group brands, including Starfield, No Brand Burger and Shinsegae Department Store, along with posts of users discarding related membership cards.

Controversy spills into politics

The Starbucks controversy has provided yet another arena for conservative and progressive politicians to reveal their contrasting views of the May 18 uprising.

Rep. Bok Ki-wang of the liberal ruling Democratic Party of Korea recently posted a video on his social media accounts showing him throwing away a disposable Starbucks Korea cup in front of his National Assembly office.

"Starbucks insulted history. I will neither drink it nor even take half a bite!" he wrote.

Rep. Son Sol of the minor Progressive Party followed suit by posting a video on Facebook showing her cutting up a Starbucks Korea card while declaring a boycott of the coffee chain.

Some members of the right-wing, the opposition People Power Party, on the other hand, posted messages seen as supportive of Starbucks.

A now-deleted post on the official Threads account of the People Power Party’s North Chungcheong Provincial Committee read: “I should stop by Starbucks before work tomorrow.”

Kim Sun-min, the People Power Party’s candidate for mayor of Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, commented on the post, saying, "I should go eat a sandwich there."

However, the post soon sparked criticism, prompting the committee to remove it and issue an official apology.