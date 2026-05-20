Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, urged the party's election candidates and their campaigners not to go to Starbucks, as the chain's "Tank Day" promotion continues to draw backlash.

"To Democratic Party campaigners or candidates, entering a Starbucks store can leave a very negative impression on the public," Jung said in a party supreme council meeting held in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday.

"To me, refraining from visiting Starbucks stores would align with public sentiment."

Starbucks Korea is under fire for its "Tank Day" promotional campaign launched Monday, the same day as the anniversary of the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising. For many Koreans, the use of "tank" evoked memories of the brutal military crackdown that killed at least 165 civilians.

On the same day, President Lee Jae Myung slammed Starbucks Korea's marketing for "mocking the bloodstained struggle" of victims of the Gwangju Democratic Uprising and Gwangju citizens.

As the Democratic Party's Jung visited Yeoju to support its mayoral candidate, he pledged to introduce a law to strengthen the punishment for those who mock the democratic spirit.

"The public suffers from psychological stress and trauma every time the anniversary of the (Gwangju Uprising) comes around," Jung said. "How can those scenes of citizens being ruthlessly massacred and suppressed by tanks be used for marketing?"

Starbucks Korea operator Shinsegae Group's Chair Chung Yong-jin issued a public apology Tuesday and promised a thorough investigation into how the promotional campaign was approved.