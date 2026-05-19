Starbucks headquarters joins apology as Shinsegae fires local chief and moves to contain fallout

Shinsegae Group Chair Chung Yong-jin on Tuesday issued a formal apology over Starbucks Korea’s “Tank Day” marketing campaign, vowing to overhaul the retail group’s decision-making process.

“Starbucks Korea, a Shinsegae Group affiliate, yesterday conducted an unforgivable, inappropriate marketing campaign that should have never happened,” he said. “As a result, it left a deep scar on the souls of the May 18 Democratization Movement, their bereaved families and the public. On behalf of (Shinsegae Group), I bow my head in apology.”

Stressing that there were no excuses for disrespecting the pain and sacrifice of those who devoted themselves to Korean democracy, Chung vowed to take full responsibility.

To prevent future incidents, the Shinsegae chief said the company would thoroughly investigate how "Tank Day" was initiated and approved, and transparently disclose the result. He added that the group will reexamine the checkup process of marketing content at all affiliates and specify standards for the screening steps.

“To establish strict historical consciousness and ethical standards, we will provide training to all executives and employees, including myself,” Chung said.

Starbucks' Seattle headquarters told The Korea Herald that it is taking the matter very seriously.

“We are deeply sorry for an unacceptable marketing incident in Korea that referenced and coincided with May 18, the commemoration of the Gwangju Democratization Movement — a day of profound historical and human significance,” said a Starbucks spokesperson.

“While unintentional, this should never have happened. We recognize the deep pain and offense this has caused, particularly to those who honor the victims, their families, and all who contributed to Korea’s democratization.”

The spokesperson added that Starbucks is implementing stronger internal controls, review standards, and company-wide training to ensure this does not happen again.

“We sincerely apologize to the people of Gwangju, to those impacted by this tragedy, and to our customers and communities,” said the official.

Starbucks Korea drew heavy criticism on Monday when it launched a tumbler promotion campaign that used the phrases “Tank Day” and “Bang on the desk."

The “Tank Day” expression evoked the military tanks that oppressed the Gwangju Democratic Uprising on May 18, 1980, under the orders of Gen. Chun Doo-hwan. “Bang on the desk” reminded some of the military dictatorship's attempt to cover up the death of Park Jong-chul, a student democratization activist who died from torture in 1987.

Starbucks Korea scrapped the controversial promotion hours shortly after it went public, issuing an apology and admitting the phrases were inappropriate. Then-Starbucks Korea CEO Son Jeong-hyun released a formal apology, but he was soon fired by Chung.

President Lee Jae Myung blasted the coffee chain’s marketing campaign Monday evening, expressing anger over the company’s misconduct.

“On the historic anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising, how could there be a ‘May 18 Tank Day’ event insulting the bloodstained struggle of the Gwangju victims and citizens?” Lee wrote in a post on X.

“(Those responsible) should be held accountable with appropriate moral, administrative, legal and political responsibility.”

Shinsegae Group Vice President Kim Soo-wan visited the May 18 Memorial Culture Center in Gwangju to apologize in person, but the organizations commemorating the democratization movement rejected the meeting. Representatives from May 18 organizations said they could not accept an apology without knowing how the incident occurred.

The shares of Emart, which owns a 67.5 percent stake in Starbucks Korea, dropped by 6 percent amid the controversy, ending at 93,200 won ($61.79) per share as of Tuesday's closing. Emart is a core retail arm of Shinsegae Group. Chair Chung holds a 28.85 percent stake in Emart.

The latest backlash comes as Shinsegae Group is investing about 4 trillion won in development projects in Gwangju, including an expansion of its department store and the construction of a Starfield shopping and leisure complex.

“Negative public sentiment in Gwangju could directly hurt Shinsegae Group’s local development projects,” an industry official said. “The group may feel compelled to take unusually strong measures to prevent the controversy from escalating further.”