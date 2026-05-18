Starbucks Korea apologized Monday over an online promotional event after it faced backlash for allegedly evoking painful memories of South Korea's authoritarian past on the anniversary of the 1980 pro-democracy movement.

Starbucks Korea launched a "Tank Day" promotional event at 10 a.m., offering discounts of 10 percent to 21 percent on a tumbler set named "Tank." The promotion included the phrase, "Put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak!'"

The event quickly drew criticism from civic groups and online users, who argued that the word "tank" recalled the military vehicles deployed by martial law troops during the uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju on May 18, 1980.

Critics also said the phrase "tak" evoked the infamous explanation surrounding the 1987 torture death of student activist Park Jong-chol. The incident later became a major catalyst for the country's democracy movement against then President Chun Doo-hwan, who ordered troops to quash demonstrators during the 1980 Gwangju uprising.

At the time, police claimed Park died after investigators struck a desk with a "tak" sound, prompting him to collapse with an "eok" sound -- an explanation that later became a widely criticized symbol of the military regime's attempts to conceal torture and state violence.

A civic group supporting victims and bereaved families of the Gwangju uprising accused Starbucks Korea of "damaging the spirit of the democracy movement through a shallow understanding of history."

"We strongly condemn Starbucks Korea and urge the company to provide a proper explanation and apology," the group said in a statement.

Hours later, Starbucks Korea suspended the promotional event and issued an apology.

"We identified an inappropriate phrase used in the promotional event," the company said in a statement. "We have suspended the event and sincerely apologize for causing concern and discomfort to customers." (Yonhap)