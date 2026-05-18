President Lee Jae Myung on Monday criticized Starbucks Korea over its controversial "Tank Day" promotional event held on the anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement.

"On the historic anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement, how could there be a 'May 18 Tank Day' event mocking the bloodstained struggle of the victims and citizens?" Lee wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "How many innocent lives were unjustly lost that day, and how grave was the destruction of justice and history that followed. What could possibly have driven someone to do such a thing?"

Lee further said that "appropriate moral, administrative, legal and political responsibility" should follow, and asked whether the company had apologized to the bereaved families and victims of the May 18 uprising.

Earlier, Starbucks Korea had launched a tumbler promotion event running from May 15 to 26, using phrases such as "Tank Day" and "Bang on the Desk" on Sunday.

The expressions drew backlash for allegedly mocking both the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement and the 1987 torture death of student activist Park Jong-chul. The company later suspended the event and issued an apology under the name of CEO Son Jeong-hyun.