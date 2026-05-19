Starbucks issued an apology Tuesday over a promotional event by its South Korean unit that coincided with the anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement, calling it an “unacceptable marketing incident.”

The coffee chain held a promotion for its Tank Tumblers, with the date appearing alongside phrases such as “Tank Day” and “Bang on the Desk.” The May 18 movement ended in a massacre by the South Korean military.

“We are deeply sorry for an unacceptable marketing incident in Korea that referenced and coincided with May 18, the commemoration of the Gwangju Democratization Movement — a day of profound historical and human significance,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement provided 4 a.m. Tuesday to The Korea Herald by company's headquarters in Seattle.

The coffee chain said the campaign was halted immediately and that leadership accountability measures had been taken, adding that a full investigation is underway. Starbucks also said it would strengthen internal review standards and employee training to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

“We sincerely apologize to the people of Gwangju, to those impacted by this tragedy, and to our customers and communities,” the spokesperson said.

Korean conglomerate Shinsegae Group, through its affiliate E-Mart, holds a 67.5 percent stake in Starbucks Korea. The group immediately dismissed CEO Son Jung-hyun, holding him accountable for "inappropriate marketing."

The controversy stemmed from a Starbucks Korea tumbler promotion held from May 15 to 26. Critics said the "tank day" slogan mocked the 1980 Gwangju uprising — in which military tanks were deployed against civilians — while "bang the desk" appeared to mock the the torturing to death of student activist Park Jong-chul in 1987. Starbucks Korea later suspended the campaign and issued an apology.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also criticized Starbucks Korea, lamenting that such an event was unthinkable.

"On the historic anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement, how could there be a 'May 18 Tank Day' event mocking the bloodstained struggle of the victims and citizens?" Lee wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "How many innocent lives were unjustly lost that day, and how grave was the destruction of justice and history that followed. What could possibly have driven someone to do such a thing?"

Lee further said that "appropriate moral, administrative, legal and political responsibility" should follow.