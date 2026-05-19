SK Innovation said Tuesday that a consortium formed with PetroVietnam Power and Vietnamese partner NASU, an affiliate of TH Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Quynh Lap liquefied natural gas project in Nghe An province.

Ceremony attendees included SK Innovation CEO Choo Hyeong-wook, PV Power Chairman Hoang Van Quang, PV Power President Le Nhu Linh, TH Group Chair Thai Thi Huong and NASU CEO Ngo Van Tu.

The $2.3 billion project involves the construction of a 1.5-gigawatt LNG combined-cycle power plant and an LNG terminal in Nghe An province, about 220 kilometers south of Hanoi. Completion is targeted for December 2030.

SK Innovation said the project marks the first implementation of SK Group’s proposed “specialized energy-industry cluster” model in Vietnam.

The initiative aims to build AI data centers near industrial complexes and supply them with electricity generated from the LNG power plant, applying what SK describes as a Korean-style AI full-stack value chain to support Vietnam’s industrial development.

“The groundbreaking ceremony marks an important milestone for addressing Vietnam’s power shortages and fostering an advanced industrial ecosystem,” Choo said.

“We will work closely with PV Power and NASU to make this project a key pillar of Vietnam’s energy security.”