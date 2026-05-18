Lotte Biologics said Monday it signed a contract manufacturing agreement with UK biotech firm Ottimo Pharma for antibody drugs, expanding the two companies' existing partnership.

Under the agreement, Lotte Biologics will produce the active pharmaceutical ingredient for Jankistomig, Ottimo Pharma’s biparatopic antibody candidate, at its Syracuse Bio Campus in New York.

The deal builds on an antibody development agreement signed in June last year and reflects Ottimo Pharma’s continued confidence in Lotte Biologics’ manufacturing and development capabilities, the company said.

Lotte Biologics added that the partnership is expanding beyond manufacturing into broader development and commercialization cooperation, strengthening long-term ties between the two firms.

As a pure-play contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO, Lotte Biologics provides integrated development and manufacturing services through its Syracuse Bio Campus in the US.

The company also plans to complete its “dual-site strategy” later this year by finishing Plant 1 at its Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon, creating a manufacturing network spanning North America and Asia.

“We will support Ottimo Pharma’s successful drug development based on our capabilities as an integrated CDMO,” said James Park.

“We are committed to supporting the full lifecycle of our clients’ pipelines and establishing ourselves as a competitive global partner.”

Spencer Fisk said Lotte Biologics had demonstrated “exceptional partnership, quality and execution” during work related to Ottimo Pharma’s Phase 1/2a study.