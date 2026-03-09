Lotte Biologics said Monday it will participate in DCAT Week 2026, a major pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry gathering to be held in New York from March 23 to 26, as it looks to expand partnerships and strengthen its global presence in the contract development and manufacturing organization market.

During the event, the company will host meetings at the Lotte New York Palace, the main venue of DCAT Week, to engage with potential partners and explore new business opportunities, particularly in North America.

Lotte Biologics plans to highlight the synergy between its Syracuse Bio Campus in New York and the Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon, which is scheduled for completion in August as part of the company’s global manufacturing expansion.

By leveraging the dual-site model across the United States and South Korea, the company aims to provide global clients with more flexible and reliable manufacturing capabilities.

The company will also emphasize the expansion of its service portfolio through strategic collaborations. Through its partnership with the US-based cell line development specialist Asimov, Lotte Biologics offers end-to-end “DNA-to-drug-substance” services.

The collaboration enables integrated development and manufacturing processes, reducing timelines to about 8.5 months from transfection to drug substance release.

“DCAT Week is an important gathering where key decision-makers across the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry come together,” the company said. “Through this participation, we aim to explore new partnership opportunities and further strengthen our competitiveness in the global market.”