HD Hyundai Marine Solution, the maritime service arm of HD Hyundai, has signed a memorandum of understanding with US energy solutions firm Aperion Energy Group to provide maintenance services for data center power engines in Texas.

The agreement covers long-term service as well as operation and maintenance contracts for 33 power engines at Aperion’s planned data center facility in the state.

The partnership follows a separate supply agreement signed in April between Aperion and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for a 684-megawatt data center power generation facility using 20-megawatt Himsen engines.

As artificial intelligence drives a sharp rise in electricity demand from data centers, reliable backup power systems and stable power supply infrastructure are becoming increasingly critical for operators.

“Maintenance of data center power engines is becoming more important than ever,” an HD Hyundai Marine Solution official said.

“Through this partnership, we aim to demonstrate our engine maintenance capabilities while responding to growing data center demand in the North American market.”