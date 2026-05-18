Foreign residents and international students with a passion for K-pop dance are being invited to compete in this year’s “K-Pop Vibe Seoul” dance competition at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in July.

Open to participants aged 17 and older, the competition welcomes both solo performers and teams of up to 10 members, with no restrictions on genre.

Applicants must submit a dance video of under three minutes through an online application form by June 30. Finalists will be announced on July 3, and the final round will be held on July 25 at the DDP Design Lab Showroom.

Organizers said extra points would be given to performances incorporating Korean cultural elements such as hanbok or gat, as well as to teams made up of both Korean and foreign participants.

Winners will receive up to 2 million won ($1,330) in prize money, along with additional awards, including popularity prizes.

Quick Info

Eligibility: Foreign residents and international students aged 17+ living in Korea

Team size: 2-10 members

Application deadline: June 30, 2026

Awards:

- Grand Prize 2 million won for 1 team / 1 million won for 1 solo participant

- Excellence Award: 700,000 won each for 2 teams / 300,000 won each for 2 solo participants

- Additional prizes including popularity awards will also be presented.