MapleStory’s iconic monsters Orange Mushroom and Slimes will float on Seokchon Lake in southern Seoul starting May 22, bringing whimsy to one of the capital’s most popular walking spots.

According to Songpa-gu Office on Friday, the characters will remain on display through June 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with nighttime lighting adding to the festive atmosphere.

The installation features a 15-meter-tall and 20-meter-wide Orange Mushroom, accompanied by smaller Slimes.

MapleStory, Nexon’s flagship massively multiplayer online role-playing game, has maintained a loyal player base for more than two decades of service in Korea.

The franchise has expanded beyond Asia into Europe and North America, while its long-running roster of characters has become a key source of intellectual property revenue.

Nexon said Thursday that the MapleStory franchise helped drive its first-quarter performance, with revenue from the series rising 42 percent on-year following the global launches of franchise titles last year.

The Japan-listed company reported record quarterly operating profit of 58.2 billion yen ($367.1 million), up 40 percent from a year earlier.