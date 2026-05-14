Nexon’s blockchain-powered MapleStory Universe aims to expand the MapleStory franchise into a creator-driven economy, allowing users to build, trade and monetize content tied to the iconic massively multiplayer online role-playing game.

Marking MapleStory Universe’s first anniversary on Thursday, Nexpace — the Korean game developer’s blockchain arm based in Abu Dhabi — said the virtual worlds ecosystem on the Avalanche blockchain network will introduce its next chapter by turning its intellectual property into programmable, on-chain commerce through the rollout of what it calls “MSU 2.0.”

“MSU 2.0 is the next phase of our growth journey,” said Nexpace CEO Hwang Sun-young. “Our goal is to expand the role of IP from something people experience to something they can actively build with, share and grow together, akin to an infinite IP playground. From here, our priority is to build the infrastructure that will support a larger and more connected IP ecosystem.”

According to Nexpace, a new tech stack called VIBE IP will be the core of the expansion with two key pillars.

The first pillar will offer builders access to gameplay and behavioral data from MapleStory N — Nexpace’s blockchain-powered, PC-based MMORPG — through dedicated application programming interfaces, turning IP from brand assets into a living, data-rich foundation. The second pillar will establish an on-chain builder economy on the Henesys chain, which is built on an Avalanche L1streamlining IP licensing, revenue settlement, and payments in a single system.

Nexpace said MapleStory Universe has logged more than 150 million cumulative on-chain transactions and surpassed 3.82 million accounts registered over the past year. To date, MSU has accounted for 23.3 percent of total activity on the Avalanche network.

“In the past year, we focused on building the infrastructure and discipline required to support our community over the long term,” said Hwang. “Ever since then, (MapleStory Universe) has evolved beyond a single game into infrastructure for creation, commerce and participation. That shift defines what it means for an IP to become an economic system and a foundation for the next generation of the online world.”