Popular game festival set to go global after 2024 debut in Ilsan

South Korean gaming company Nexon announced plans to bring its flagship massively multiplayer online role-playing game MapleStory to fans in Taipei and the US with the upcoming global festival, "Maple Con 2025."

Marking the game’s 20th anniversary, the event aims to foster community engagement through interactive programs that allow players to share memories and emotional connections forged through the game.

"Maple Con 2025 Taipei," scheduled for August 2-3 in Taipei, Taiwan, will offer a diverse lineup including an official merchandise store, game-themed installations and photo booths, a merchandise customization experience, a user-driven stage event and a marketplace dedicated to fan-created MapleStory works.

Nexon also announced plans to set a new Guinness World Record by assembling “the largest human orange mushroom” with over 2,000 participants at the event. This follows a 2017 Taipei event where the company set the record for creating the largest human maple leaf, with 1,558 people forming the shape while wearing red hoodies.

The festival will continue in the US with "Maple Con Los Angeles 2025" slated for late October, featuring a range of attractions celebrating two decades of MapleStory. Additional details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The inaugural "Maple Con," held in December at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, drew roughly 10,000 attendees over three days, highlighting the enduring enthusiasm for the franchise.

With a worldwide user base estimated at 150 million, MapleStory is one of the most popular Korean games. By expanding "Maple Con" internationally, Nexon said it aims to reinforce the brand’s presence and further develop the MapleStory IP both domestically and abroad.