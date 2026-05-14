Game developer’s overseas sales surge in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia

Nexon recorded its highest quarterly earnings in the January-March period this year on the back of the global success of MapleStory franchise and ARC Raiders in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia, the company announced Thursday.

According to Nexon, the company logged 1.42 trillion won in sales, 542.6 billion won in operating profit and 533.8 billion won in net profit, up 34 percent, 40 percent and 118 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Led by MapleStory’s new global titles — MapleStory: Idle RPG and MapleStory Worlds — attracting new users abroad and ARC Raiders’ immense success of selling 16 million copies within six months of the launch in October last year, Nexon’s global sales increased by 59 percent on year.

The Korean game developer’s sales in North America and Europe jumped fourfold while its sales in Southeast Asia and other regions doubled in the first three months of the year. The firm’s global sales proportion reached 62 percent, up 10 percentage points from the first quarter last year.

Strengthening key publishing agreements with global partners to reinforce the long-term stability of its core franchises, Nexon announced that it signed a long-term domestic publishing agreement with Electronic Arts for the FC franchise in Korea. The company also extended its Chinese publishing partnership for the PC version of Dungeon & Fighter with Tencent by a decade.

“We were able to achieve outstanding results in the first quarter, thanks to the global success of the MapleStory franchise and ARC Raiders,” said Nexon CEO Lee Jung-hun. “Based on stronger strategic partnerships and a robust pipeline of new titles, we aim to secure sustainable long-term growth while enhancing profitability and global competitiveness through the innovative initiatives presented at CMB 2026.”