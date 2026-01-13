Nexon said Tuesday its survival co-op shooter Arc Raiders has sold more than 12.4 million copies worldwide, setting a record for a Korean game publisher just two months after the launch.

Developed by Embark Studios, a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of Nexon, the shooter surpassed 10 million copies in global sales less than two months after its release on Oct. 30 and reached 12.4 million copies by early January.

The title has gained traction across platforms, including Steam and the Epic Games store on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game recorded a peak concurrent player count of more than 960,000, the highest in Nexon’s history.

Arc Raiders ranked first on Steam’s global sales and popularity charts for two weeks following its release and topped Steam sales charts in Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand. It has remained among the platform’s top sellers for 10 weeks, Nexon said.

Roughly 87 percent of the 290,000 user reviews were positive on Steam. The title received a critics’ recommendation score of 92 and a user score of 100 on OpenCritic, a global review aggregation site. It also won the award for best multiplayer title at the Game Awards and received Steam’s most innovative gameplay honor.

Nexon said the record-breaking performance reflects its long-term collaboration model with Embark Studios. Nexon has supported Embark’s work for more than seven years, backing the studio’s creative independence while providing live-service expertise to prioritize sustainability over short-term performance.

“We are encouraged by the high level of engagement that global users have shown for Arc Raiders, as well as the meaningful record in demonstrating the title’s potential as Nexon’s next-generation blockbuster,” said Lee Jung-hun, president and CEO of Nexon Japan.

“We will continue to communicate closely with players, incorporating their ideas and passion as we shape the future direction of Arc Raiders together,” Embark Studios CEO Patrick Soderlund added.