Hyundai Rotem said Wednesday it is participating in the Black Sea Defense, Aerospace and Security exhibition in Bucharest, Romania, as the company steps up its push into Eastern Europe’s growing defense market.

Held May 13-15, BSDA is the largest defense exhibition in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region. This marks Hyundai Rotem’s second appearance at the event since 2024.

Under the theme “Romania’s Partner in Readiness,” the company said it aims to position itself as a long-term strategic partner supporting Romania’s defense and security capabilities.

At the exhibition, Hyundai Rotem is showcasing its unmanned defense technologies, including the HR-Sherpa multipurpose unmanned vehicle, robotic firefighting systems and quadrupedal unmanned robots.

The company will also stage live demonstrations featuring anti-drone defense operations, coordinated missions between HR-Sherpa and quadrupedal robots, and autonomous fire-support missions to highlight its autonomous systems capabilities.

Hyundai Rotem’s booth also includes a dedicated space for partner companies involved in the development and production of rail systems and unmanned vehicles.

The company is additionally promoting its core defense lineup led by the K2 tank, alongside other ground weapons systems, amid rising demand for land defense equipment in Eastern Europe.

Hyundai Rotem is also highlighting its broader package business strategy that combines defense, rail and hydrogen technologies. High-speed trains, including the EMU-370 and KTX Cheongryong, are being displayed alongside a miniature model showcasing the company’s hydrogen solutions.

“With this exhibition, we aim to showcase our advanced unmanned technologies and proactively respond to evolving global defense demand,” a Hyundai Rotem official said.